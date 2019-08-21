South Africa: 'Please Call Me' Inventor Wants U.S.$656 Million from Vodacom

21 August 2019
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — The inventor of Vodacom's Please Call Me service, Nkosana Kenneth Makate, has refused a U.S.$3 million (R47 million) settlement offer from the cellular service provider in favour of an amount "owed" to him - U.S.$656 million (R10 billion), writes Times Live.

Makate, who filed papers at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria last week, said that even if the court ruled in favour of Vodacom, it would mark the end of his protracted legal battle with the cellular giant. "I don't have plans with the money as such, but there are many projects I've thought about venturing into. But if the court rules in favour of Vodacom, it will be the end of the road for me on this matter and I will take the amount the court decides on," Makate said.

According to 2Oceansvibe, Chris Schoeman, who met Makate in 2011 and helped fund his litigation costs, believes Makate is currently in serious financial jeopardy. During an interview on 702 he said that Makate refused to accept Vodacom's offer because he is technically "bankrupt" and owes many people a lot of money. Schoeman added Makate went on a spending spree after the Constitutional Court ruled in Makate's favour during 2016 when it ordered Vodacom to compensate him.

Makate's legal wrangle reached a pitch during January this year when protesters gathered outside Vodacom World in Midrand, Johannesburg demanding Makate be paid U.S.4.6 billion (R70 billion) for his involvement in the company's Please Call Me service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
ICT
Southern Africa
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.