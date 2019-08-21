Namibia: Mother Arrested for Killing Her Own Baby

14 August 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Swakopmund — A baby boy died on Monday evening at the hands of his mother, shortly after he was born in Swakopmund. This comes a week after the discovery of the corpse of a new-born baby at a dumpsite in Walvis Bay.

The mother, who has since been arrested, allegedly gave birth to the healthy baby boy and tried to flush

him down one of the toilets at the Swakopmund State Hospital shortly after delivery on Monday.

Crime coordinator for the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in Erongo, Deputy Commissioner

Erastus Iikuyu, yesterday said the 28-year-old woman is currently under close police guard at the

hospital.

According to Iikuyu, the baby died during the woman's attempts to flush him down the toilet.

Iikuyu, who described the incident as inhuman and unnecessary, said the police will conduct a post

-mortem this week to determine the exact cause of death.

The woman has been charged with murder, alternatively concealment of birth. Ironically, NamPol in Erongo

is also investigating the death of another new-born baby boy whose corpse was found at the Walvis

Bay dumping site by workers who were sorting garbage last week Wednesday.

According to Iikuyu, the baby was found wrapped in a brown towel and placed in a white plastic bag.

Police have now requested assistance from anyone who might know of a person that were pregnant

but cannot account for their baby.

They can call Detective Inspector Selma Shangula at 0816678020 or Warrant Officer Karipi at

0812962322 or visit the nearest police station.

