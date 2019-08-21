Ghana: Angel Keepers Montessori Holds Graduation

21 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Angel Keepers Montessori in Koforidua has held its first graduation under the theme: 'Bring out the best in me.'

A total of 34 graduands clad in academic gowns were awarded certificates.

The occasion was climaxed with a group dance by the little graduates to celebrate their big day.

The early childhood facility which was started with just one child now boasts of more than 100 pupils.

In an interview, the proprietress of the school, Rev Mrs Anastasia A Boateng-Quartey said, in establishing the institution, she was motivated by the desire, not only to "catch them young," but more importantly, to give them a solid foundation that would serve as bedrock for their future development.

"The idea is to plant seeds of virtue in them - seeds such as the fear of God, respect for the elderly and their peers, the passion for excellence and the determination to succeed in life."

Rev Mrs Boateng-Quartey expressed the hope that by making them to graduate with academic gowns, the children would not only aspire to acquire the highest academic laurels but would also strive to achieve that goal.

Caption: Miss Sharon Eden Walla receiving her certificate from Raphael Apraku, an education consultant. Looking on is Ms Sarah Adams, a teacher of the school

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times.

