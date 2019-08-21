Ghana: Tema West Assembly Executes 5 Projects

21 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Godfrey Blay Gibbah

Temma — The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TMWA) has begun the construction of five projects in the municipality.

The GH¢5.4 million projects to be completed between six and 12 months, include a library at Tema Community 14, a police station at Kanewu at Adjei Kojo, the fencing of the Sakumono TWMA Basic School, a car park at Titanic Beach and the renovation of the assembly's office accommodation.

The Tema West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mrs Adwoa Amoako, who performed the sod-cutting ceremony, said the projects, when completed, would help Ghana to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She advised the contractors to use quality materials in executing the project, and complete the work on schedule.

The Assembly Member for Sakumono electoral area, Richard Sogbojor, lauded the assembly for plans to execute the basic school fence wall project, adding the lack of it had attracted encroachers whose activities affected teaching and learning.

He appealed to the assembly to repair portions of the school roof, which was ripped off by a recent rainstorm.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

