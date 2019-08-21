Ghana: Three Airlines Introduce New Service to Kumasi Agents

AWA-ASKY-Ethiopian airlines have jointly introduced their new service to travel consultants at the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

The stakeholders' engagement over the first three-airline interline agreement in the country was attended by about 100 travel consultants.

The interline agreement is a commercial arrangement between Africa World Airlines (AWA), ASKY and Ethiopian Airlines (ET) to handle passengers when they are travelling on multiple airlines on the same itinerary. This allows passengers to check their bags through to their final destination.

The three airlines have teamed up to provide passengers with seamless and stress free air travel within the West Africa sub-regional and various international routes they serve.

The interline agreement between the three airlines is the first of its kind in the West Africa sub-region and offers Ghanaian passengers the opportunity to travel seamlessly from Tamale, Kumasi and Takoradi to more than 140 destinations in Africa, Europe, Middle East, and North America without having to collect baggage and check-in again at the Kotoka International Airport, which is currently the country's main international airport.

The strength in the synergy ensures that passengers still maintain their allowable two 23kg bags, and have a stress-free traveling experience.

For instance, a passengers travelling from Kumasi to New York, would have AWA, ASKY and Ethiopian Airlines on his itinerary. The passenger then checks in their luggage at the point of departure, flies from Kumasi to Accra on AWA, fly from Accra to Lomé on ASKY and connect on Ethiopian Airlines to the US.

Again, a passenger travelling from Tamale to China, can just check in their bags at Tamale, fly with AWA to Accra and connect on Ethiopian Airlines to China without having to check in their bags again at the Kotoka International Airport.

Genet W/Michael, Ethiopian Airlines' Country Manager speaking at the event noted that "the airline, by this partnership, is ready to serve Ghanaians from any destinations operated by AWA to any of the over 120 international destinations across the five continents ET serves. The seminar in Kumasi is to introduce this partnership to our trade partners and to have open discussions on issues that they may have."

Africa's largest carrier, Ethiopian Airlines (ET), operates one of the youngest fleet in the world. The airline currently operates very modern and spacious A350 aircraft on the Accra route. It operates to more destinations on the continent than any other airline and also offers flights from Accra to the various destinations in Europe, Americas, Asia, Gulf and Middle East via its hub in Addis Ababa. ET flies to more than 120 destinations worldwide.

Richard Kyereh, Head of Commercial of AWA noted that, "This partnership is to ensure that we provide very good flying options to the traveling public and improve on the traveling experience for the many Ghanaian travelers."

Africa World Airlines (AWA) is a Ghanaian airline based in Accra. AWA started operations in 2012 and now operates a fleet of eight all-jet aircraft across eight destinations throughout Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra Leone, with services to Cote d'Ivoire planned to commence soon.

Asky Airlines has steadily built up its network and now offers several flights per week to almost all countries in West Africa and major commercial and popular destinations in Central Africa. It recently started flights to South Africa.