Ghana: Participants Schooled On Current Trends of Child Protection

21 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

A five-day workshop on the implementation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) strategic framework on the protection of children is underway in Accra.

In 2011, the ECOWAS Commission developed a Draft ECOWAS Monitoring and Evaluation Framework for Child Protection System in West Africa, aimed at promoting the wellbeing of children within the sub-region. It specifies the different components that need to be put in place for an effective Child Protection System.

The objective of the workshop is to enhance participants' understanding on current trends of child protection, and the existing international and regional child protection and child labour frameworks, while sharing best practices in the elimination of child labour among others.

In his opening address, Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Bright Wireko-Brobby, said child protection was a critical consideration for every country's development, therefore, it was important for policies and strategies to be adopted to protect children from all forms of harm and safeguard their rights to a life free from violence, exploitation, neglect and abuse.

This, he said, could be done though the collective efforts of family, communities, government and civil society organisations (CSOs).

According to the Deputy Minister, for child protection measures to be effective, they must have some key elements including direction, regulation, legislation as well as adequate capacity for implementation.

Mr Wireko-Brobby further indicated that there must be high quality evidence-informed data for decision-making and adequate resource allocation to relevant institutions, whose mandate was to protect children.

"Government has intensified its commitment to this worthy course through the formulation and enforcement of relevant laws and the implementation of policies, programmes and interventions such as the child and family welfare policy of 2015 which aims at protecting children from all forms of violence, abuse and exploitation. This demonstrates that Ghana remains committed to the welfare of children," he said.

He explained that social interventions like the capitation grant, free uniforms, text books and exercise books, and the flagship Free Senior High school (FSHS) programme were still ongoing.

He admonished members of the public to join in the fight against injustice to children because they are the future leaders of the country.

Touching on the relevance of the workshop, Mr Dennis Zulu, a representative of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), said the ECOWAS Commission identified the necessity to train child protection and child labour actors in member states in efforts to ensure children were not maltreated and neglected.

He assured that the ILO would continue its collaboration with the government, through the Ministry of Labour and other ministries, agencies and departments to eliminate child labour and protect children within the working age.

"We, therefore, call for a renewed commitment and unity of effort from all actors in Ghana, governments, workers and employer's organisations, United Nations agencies, international organisations, enterprises and CSOs and the press to strengthen the system to ensure the protection of children in Ghana and within the ECOWAS community," he added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Children
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.