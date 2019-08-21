Ghana: Energy Minister Inspects Work On Karpower Projects At Sekondi

21 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Sekondi — The Energy Minister, Peter Amewu, has said that government places high premium on the Karpower project, and, therefore, expects all players to work closely to ensure its successful completion.

He urged the Ghana Gas Company, Amandi the contractor and ENI Ghana, to work according to schedule to enable the country as well as businesses benefit from the project.

Mr Amewu stated these yesterday when he visited the Offshore Transmission Station (OTS) at Essipun and the Karpower sites at Sekondi, the Western Region to assess progress of work ahead of the tie-in of the Gas Processing Plant at Atuabo to the Karpowership and onto the national grid.

He said the project was of crucial importance to the country and, therefore, asked the players to commit themselves to it and also consider it "as a high priority one and double up."

In an interview with journalists, Mr Amewu said, Ghana Gas granted access to ENI to work with Amandi for a successful tie-in schedule.

The Karpower project, he argued, would reduce the cost of transporting gas from Takoradi to Tema, adding, that, running the power ship on light crude oil was very expensive.

"Karpower is here and that is a high priority for the government. Government is instituting measures for an affordable, flexible, cheaper and stable power supply. I believe Ghanaians need to give us the credit. We will work for Ghanaian businesses to grow because of the power we are giving to them" the Energy Minster stated.

Mr Amewu said that one key part of the project was to reduce the pressure of gas from the Takoradi Regulation and Metering Station (TRMS) at Aboadze and pipe it through the Offshore Transmission Station (OTS) at Essipun to feed the Karpowership at the Western Naval Base at Sekondi.

Earlier, accompanied by his Deputy, and also Member of Parliament for Effia, Joseph Cudjoe, Mr Amewu visited the Ghana Gas (TRMS) at Aboadze to inspect progress of work on site.

The General Manager of Amandi, David-Ben Ayun, pledged that his company would work with ENI for a successful tie-in of the pipelines to Karpower according to schedule.

He said, despite some operational challenges, Amandi was committed to a first class delivery to the Karpower project.

The Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan, which adds 450 megawatts (MW) of power to the national grid, was shut down temporarily for about 17 days, and set sail to Sekondi on Thursday, August 15. It docked at the port of the Western Naval Command in Sekondi, where it will tap into natural gas supplies from the country's oil fields. This was to save the country cost of using fossil fuel to generate thermal power from its base at the Tema Fishing Harbour.

Pic 1&2 Mr David-Ben Ayun conducting the Energy Minister round the OTS At Essipun near Sekondi Naval Base the home of Karpower PIC 3 Officials of KARPOWER conducting Mr Amewu to the Powership PIC 4 Mr Amewu having a feel of a pipeline at the ESSIPUN OTS

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Energy
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.