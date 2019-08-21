Ghana: Accra High School Founders' Day Held

21 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Bernard Benghan

Accra High School on Saturday held a Founders' Day celebration to commemorate its 96th anniversary celebration.

It was organised by the school's Old Students Association to mobilise support for their alma mater.

Addressing students, tutors and old students, National President of the Old Students Association, Mr Kofi Duffour, appealed to old students to support the expansion of the school's infrastructure.

He noted that the association was sourcing for funds to construct additional classroom blocks to enhance teaching and learning.

"We are appealing to all old students to support this noble initiative. The association is faced with limited resources and calling on old students, benevolent individuals and organisations to connect with the school," he said.

The head master of the school, Mr Kwabina Emmanuel Baidoo,expressed gratitude to the old students association for their immense contributions towards the development of the school.

He said the school acknowledged their support and appealed to the association and the Parent Teachers Association to support the school with infrastructures, teaching and learning materials.

Mr Baidoo said the school had implemented strategic teaching and learning methods to ensure that candidates of Senior Secondary School Examination Certificate (SSSCE) passed with distinction.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.