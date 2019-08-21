Ghana: Accra High School Founders' Day Held

Accra High School on Saturday held a Founders' Day celebration to commemorate its 96th anniversary celebration.

It was organised by the school's Old Students Association to mobilise support for their alma mater.

Addressing students, tutors and old students, National President of the Old Students Association, Mr Kofi Duffour, appealed to old students to support the expansion of the school's infrastructure.

He noted that the association was sourcing for funds to construct additional classroom blocks to enhance teaching and learning.

"We are appealing to all old students to support this noble initiative. The association is faced with limited resources and calling on old students, benevolent individuals and organisations to connect with the school," he said.

The head master of the school, Mr Kwabina Emmanuel Baidoo,expressed gratitude to the old students association for their immense contributions towards the development of the school.

He said the school acknowledged their support and appealed to the association and the Parent Teachers Association to support the school with infrastructures, teaching and learning materials.

Mr Baidoo said the school had implemented strategic teaching and learning methods to ensure that candidates of Senior Secondary School Examination Certificate (SSSCE) passed with distinction.