Ghana: Company to Construct 800 Affordable Houses in Volta Region

21 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — Ho based construction and asset management group, Bengony has announced plans to build 800 affordable housing units for workers, in some parts of the Volta Region before the end of 2020.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mr Bernard K. Gonyoe disclosed this at a corporate dinner in Ho at the weekend.

He said that the regional capital, Ho and Sogakope in the South Tongu District have been earmarked for 200 two-bedroom houses each as part of the estate development project.

According to Mr Gonyoe, the company would build 200 more houses in the Hohoe municipality.

He said that the North Tongu and the Adaklu districts would also benefit similarly from the programme.

The entire project, the CEO stated, would involve a workforce of 5,000.

Mr Gonyoe maintained that there were bright prospects for the real estate industry in the Volta Region which was endowed with vast "litigation free" lands.

The CEO gave the assurance that the company was operating in tune with the demands of the real estate industry, for which reason it also undertook the sale and registration of the building plots to facilitate the construction of the houses in good time.

He said that Bengony was also prepared to assist other corporate bodies in the region to put structures for the business activities.

"We are also ready to build shops and office units on demand," Mr Gonyoe added.

In all cases, he said, the repayment period for the houses would be half a decade.

Meanwhile, Mr Gonyoe said that Bengony had embarked on a corporate social responsibility programme to built boreholes in as many deprived communities as possible, in the region.

He mentioned Takla, near Ho as the first beneficiary town of that programme.

