Ghana: Teachers Charged to Utilise New Curriculum to Improve Performance

21 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Basic school teachers in Sissala East undergoing training on the new school curriculum have been charged to utilise effectively, the new methods provided in the reform programme to lay a good foundation for school children.

The Ministry of Education recently rolled out a new curriculum reform set for implementation this academic year, beginning from the pre-tertiary level.

The new curriculum seeks to make Ghana's education more responsive to the human resource development needs of the country.

Speaking at a training workshop in Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality, the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Ridwan Abass Dauda urged the trainees to apply the new methodologies appropriately to improve academic performance.

The Sissala East Municipality in 2016 scored 24 per cent in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), according to the Municipal Education Directorate, attributing it to weak academic foundation.

Performance of BECE candidates increased significantly by 60 per cent in 2017 but the MP at the workshop called on teachers to lay a solid foundation for school children to excel.

He urged them to perform their responsibilities more effectively and efficiently to raise the performance to 80 or 90 per cent in future.

Mr Dauda said a site had been earmarked for the construction of a modern kindergarten facility in Sakai and appealed to the people to be patient as their request for development projects was being systematically addressed.

Tagged:
