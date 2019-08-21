Ghana: Chief Grabbed for Shooting, Attacking 2 Brothers

The Chief of Opah, Nii Ayitey Anumlie Oyanka I, in the Ga West municipality, has been arrested by the police for allegedly shooting, and attacking two persons.

Nii Oyanka was reported to have shot Daniel Nii Aryee Laryea, 40, who went to Nii Oyanka's palace to plead for the release of his brother Nii Laryea Kwatey, 23, who was being held hostage by the chief.

The two brothers were currently on admission at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

The Head of Public Relations Office of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, stating that 15 other accomplices were on the run.

She said there was land litigation between the suspect and the development chief at Sapeiman, Nii Abbey Okanfra.

According DSP Tenge, due to the dispute, the chief and development chief engaged the services of suspected land guards to protect them.

The Police PRO said on August 16, Nii Oyanka was signalled by a land guard that a member of the Nii Abbey Okranfra's group was around the palace believed to be spying on them (chiefs).

She said they ordered Nii Kwartey, who was on a motorcycle to stop riding, and when he did, they assaulted him and a land guard stabbed him with a broken bottle on the head and later held him hostage at the palace amidst torture.

DSP Tenge said his elder brother Nii Aryee Laryea went to the palace and pleaded with them to release his brother, but to no avail.

She said Nii Oyanka shot the right leg of Nii Aryee Laryea with a pump action gun.

The Police PRO said the police went and rescued Nii Aryee Laryea and took him to the Amasaman Government Hospital, and he was later transferred to Accra Regional Hospital.

DSP Tenge said the police retrieved seven empty cartridges and a pump action gun loaded with seven rounds of ammunition.

She said Nii Oyanka had since been remanded into police custody by a district magistrate court to appear on September 4, 2019.