Uganda/Namibia: Stars Arrive in Uganda for Crucial ACL Match

20 August 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

African Stars Football Club arrived in Kampala, Uganda on Monday evening for their crucial 2019 African Champions League (ACL) second round preliminary match against Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on arrival, Stars coach Mohamed Gargo lamented the amount of time they spent travelling, referring to the 10-hour flight that took them to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, before going to Uganda.

"I am feeling good despite the fact that the journey was long. We have come to win, I can feel it in the air that African Stars will win. We are well prepared for the match. We have no injuries. We are coming here to play a good match," he said.

He added that he was optimistic that his team will do well in the match despite football being a game of uncertainty.

He said despite their 3-2 advantage his team holds on aggregate, they will go for more goals so as to progress to the next round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, The Namibia Football Association (NFA), through the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) on Monday wished Stars good fortune for their encounter, adding that competing in Africa demands a lot from a club and thanked the team for having taken on that responsibility of presenting Namibia.

Stars takes a slim 3-2 win over KCCA from the first leg and will hope to finish the job at the Startimes Stadium Lugogo on Friday 23rd August 2019 at 4pm.

Below are the 18 players who will do duty for Stars in Kampala are:

Ratanda Mbazuvara, Mbemutjiua Mata, Dennis Tjetjinda, Tjiuana Tja Tjatindi, Ivan Kamberipa, Pat-Nevin Uanivi, Edmund Kambanda, Obrey Amseb, Youssouf Ibroihim, Ronald Ketjijere, Marcel Papama, Alfeus Handura, Gustav Isaak, Treasure Kauapirura, Gabriel Kapopo, Chrispen Mbewe, Deon Tjizumaue and Kaejarukapo Katjimune. - Nampa

