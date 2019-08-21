Nigeria: Flooding - Sokoto Govt Urges Residents in Prone Areas to Relocate to Safer Places

21 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Rakiya A. Muhammad

Sokoto — The Sokoto State Government has advised residents in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer places, saying it has provided temporary areas of accommodation equipped with health, water and other amenities for them.

Speaking on Tuesday in Sokoto, the Director, Sokoto State Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), Alhaji Kassimu Muhammad-Yabo, said the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had predicted that major flooding might occur in Sabon Birni, Goronyo, Isa, Wamakko and Raba Local Government Areas of the state.

He added that moderate-flood areas include Shagari, Tambuwal, Kebbe and Tureta Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him, the state government had introduced precautionary measures against the envisaged flooding.

He stressed the dangers of continuous stay in places close to riverside.

He disclosed that the state steering committee on flood had inspected all flood-prone areas.

The committee, he added, had embarked on sensitizations of the public on it.

The director said arrangement had been made to check disease outbreak, with the state ministry of health represented in the committee chaired by the Commissioner for Water Resources.

"We advise people in the flood-prone areas to abide by the guides offered them on waste disposal to keep the drainages free; building realignments and farming methods to reduce the impact of flooding," he noted.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Environment
Urban Issues
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.