Kenya: 'Unsettled' Wanyama On the Radar of Top Belgian Club

21 August 2019
By Nahashon Musungu

Belgian top division side Club Brugge is the latest team to be linked with Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama.

According to British paper, Daily Express, the Belgian club plans to initiate a move for the 'unhappy' Wanyama before September 2, which is the final day European clubs can sign players this year.

Wanyama has slipped down the pecking order at Tottenham Hotspur under Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino and a return to Belgium could be on the cards for the 28-year-old, who made his name at the now defunct Germinal Beerschot.

He has not featured in the league in the first two matches of the season after only making four stats - out of a possible 38 - in the English Premier League last term.

He still has two years left on his Sh30 million a month contract and wants a move, but his high wages could prove a problem.

INJURY PROBLEMS

The Belgium club does have the money in the bank after selling midfielder Marvelous Nakamba to Aston Villa and Arnaut Danjuma to Bournemouth in the summer.

It has been reported that they will take a gamble on Wanyama despite the player's well-documented fitness and injury problems in the last season.

English sides West Ham and Wolves as well as Turkish big guns Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are the other teams that have expressed interest in signing Wanyama in the past two months.

