South Africa: Seriti Arms Deal Report Can No Longer Be Used As a Defence By Zuma - Former MP Andrew Feinstein

21 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

If the corruption case against former president Jacob Zuma proceeds to trial, he will no longer be able to use the arms deal commission of inquiry, which found that there was no evidence against him, as a defence.

This, after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria set aside the commission's findings on Wednesday.

A full Bench, which included Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, found that it was clear that the Seriti commission had manifestly failed to fully inquire and investigate the serious allegations before it.

The commission, which Zuma set up in 2011 and Judge Willie Seriti chaired, found no evidence of wrongdoing against Zuma, nor in the deal, in which the government entered into multibillion-rand military acquisition contracts with European defence companies.

The contracts were finalised in 1999.

Despite this, Zuma faces serious charges, including one count of racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud, relating to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial arms deal.

Arms company Thales has also been charged.

In May this year, Zuma applied for a permanent stay of prosecution. Judgment in that application has not yet been handed down by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

Former ANC MP Andrew Feinstein, who raised the issue of the arms deal in Parliament and consistently said the Seriti commission was flawed, believes the judgment on Thursday paves the way for the successful prosecution of Zuma.

"This judgment has consequences for Jacob Zuma and all those implicated in the arms deal," Feinstein told News24.

"The significance of this decision is that Jacob Zuma and Thales will not be able to use the report of the Seriti commission when they go on trial."

Following the judgment, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) must also investigate and charge all the others involved in corruption in the deal, including prominent South Africans and international arms companies BAE Systems, Thyssen Krupp, Ferrostaal, Thales and Saab, Feinstein added.

Feinstein also said the judgment was an important legal moment as South Africa attempts to recover from state capture. He added that the arms deal was the first documented instance of state capture.

He applauded the Right2Know Campaign and Corruption Watch SA for lodging the application, as well as the judiciary, who he said showed their integrity and independence in delivering the judgment.

As for Feinstein's war against the arms deal, he said the entire saga would reach full circle when he gave evidence against Zuma, and whether the former president was convicted.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.