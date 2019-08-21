Nigeria: Flood Kills 6, Displaces Over 600 in Jigawa

21 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Aliyu M. Hamagam

Dutse — Flood caused by a heavy rainfall has killed six persons in Jigawa State.

Five persons died in Kirikisamma Local Government Area and another person in a building that collapsed in Kafin Hausa Local Government Area.

A pregnant woman was among those who died after the building collapsed on them as a result of heavy down pour within the last three days in the state. Over 600 others were also reported to have been displaced by the torrential rainfall and overflow of River Hadejia that affected Kirikasamma, Guri and Birnin Kudi Local Government Aread.

The pregnant woman, Halima Mallam Manu, 35, with her two children, Aisha Mallam Manu, 4 and Dauda Mallam Manu, 2, died after their room caved in while asleep at Kuradige village in Kirikasamma LGA.

A couple, Musa Wakili, 45 and Hauwa Musa, 35, died after their room also collapsed on them; while Fatsuma Musa, 20, died after their room caved in at Auno village in Kafin Hausa LGA.

A hundred persons from Guri LGA are taking refuge in the primary school of the town.

The Executive Secretary of the state emergency management agency, Sani Yusuf Babura, confirmed the incident, putting the casualty figure at four.

The state's deputy governor, Umar Namadi, said the state government would look into the possibility of finding a lasting solution to the yearly flood disaster in the state.

