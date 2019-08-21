Nigeria: Bayelsa Governorship - I Won't Support Any Candidate Outside Restoration Team - Dickson

21 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

Yenagoa — The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has insisted that he will not support any candidate outside his Restoration Team on the platform of the PDP for the November 16, governorship election in the state.

The PDP governorship primary in the state has been fixed for September 3.

There were 21 PDP gubernatorial aspirants in Bayelsa but only eight of them belonging to the Restoration Team purchased the form and now undergoing screening ahead of the primary.

These included the Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboriobogha John Jonah (rtd); the immediate past Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government (SSG) Barr. Kemela Okara; Talford Ongolo (immediate past Chief of Staff to the governor); Fred Agbedi (member representing Sagbama/ Ekeremor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives); Nimibofa Ayawei (chairman of Bayelsa State Board of Internal Revenue); Senator Douye Diri (PDP, Bayelsa West); Konbowei Benson (immediate past Speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly); and Prof. Steve Azaiki (member representing Yenagoa/ Kolokuma/ Opokuma Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives).

Gov. Dickson said the leadership of the restoration caucus would decide on who among the aspirants to support during the PDP primary.

In a statement, Special Adviser on Media Relations to the Governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted Gov. Dickson saying this while inaugurating the restoration governorship primary election committee at the Government House in Yenagoa.

Mr. Soriwei said it would amount to "heavy moral burden" to support any aspirant of the PDP outside the restoration group.

Gov. Dickson stressed that his upbringing and values which placed emphasis on reward for sacrifice, loyalty and steadfastness would not allow him to turn his back on those who stood by him as leader of the party in the state.

He also hinged his decision to support a restoration aspirant on the imperative of continuity, effective service delivery and commitment of the restoration caucus to the socio-economic growth of the state.

The governor dismissed those accusing him of refusing to support a certain aspirant, insisting that it was his right to decide who to support during the PDP gubernatorial primary.

Gov. Dickson further said there was no law in the PDP constitution that prevented elected local government officials from becoming delegates in a primary.

He said, "There are people who fought to stop our chairmen and councillors from participating in the last election and they failed. The propaganda out there is that our elected chairmen and councillors are not going to participate as delegates in the election.

"Let me make it clear that no one by the rule of this party will prevent elected council officials from voting as delegates. No one will stop them from entering the venue to vote for a candidate of their choice."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.