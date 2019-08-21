Nigeria: PDP Tells APC to Stop Shadow-Boxing

The PDP has urged the APC to stop what it termed "shadow-boxing" and address the failures of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The PDP said the APC should assist President Buhari in providing answers to the alleged failures of his government, including "the crippling economy and the erosion of national cohesion" which resulted in resentment across the country.

The opposition party, in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was appalling that at a time the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians were condemning reprehensible acts and seeking for solutions, the APC was allegedly gloating and playing politics "on very grave issues that bordered on national security and stability."

The PDP, therefore, demanded that APC came clean "on the ignoble roles it is playing in undermining our national integrity and effort towards a stable polity."