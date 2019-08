Nigeria: Full List of Ministers and Their Portfolios

President Muhammadu Buhari has assigned portfolios to the newly sworn-in ministers. He made the announcement at the Presidential villa on Wednesday.

The full list is below:

1. Dr. Ikechukwu Ogah (Abia State) -Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development

2. Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa State) -Minister of the Federal Capital Territory

3. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom State)- Minsiter of Niger Delta

4. Chris Ngige (Anambra State)- Minister of Labour and Employment

5. Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra State) Minister of State Environment

6.Adamu Adamu (Bauchi State) Minister of Education

7.Ambassador Maryam Katagun (Bauchi State) State

8. Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa State) Minister of State, Petroleum under the President

9.George Akume (Benue State) Inter

10.Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno State) Minister of State, Agric and Rural Development

11. Goddy Jedy Agba (Cross River State) -Minister of State, Power

12.Festus Keyamo (Delta State) -Minister of State, Niger Delta

13. Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi State) -Minister of Science and Technology

14. Osagie Ehanire (Edo State) -Minister of Health

15.Clement Ike (Edo State)

16. Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti State) -Minister of Industry, Trade and Technology

17. Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu State) -Minister of Foreign Affairs

18.Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe State) -Minister of Communications

19. Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo State) -Minister of State, Education

20. Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa State) -Minister of Water Resources

21. Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna State) -Minister of Finance

22.Muhammad Mahmood (Kaduna State) -Minister of Environment

23.Sabo Nanono (Kano State) -Minister of Agriculture and Development

24.Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano State) -Minister of Defence

25.Hadi Sirika (Katsina State) -Minister of Aviation

26.Abubakar Malami (Kebbi State)

27.Ramatu Tijjani (Kogi State)

28. Lai Mohammed (Kwara State)

29.Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara State) -Minister of State Transportation

30.Babatunde Fashola (Lagos State) -Minister of Works and Housing

31.Adeleke Mamora (Lagos State) -Minister of State, Health

32. Mohammed H. Abdullahi (Nasarawa State) Minister of State, Science

33. Zubair Dada (Niger State) foreign AFfairs

34. Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun State)minsters of mines and steel dele

35. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo State)

36. Rauf Aregbesola (Osun State), Minister of interior

37. Sunday Dare (Oyo State) Minister of youths and sports

38.Paulen Talen (Plateau State) wMinister of women adfair

39. Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers State) Transportation

40. Maigarai Dingyadi (Sokoto State) police affairs

41. Sale Mamman (Taraba State) Minister of power

42. Abubakar D. Aliyu (Yobe State) Minister of State housung

43. Sadiya Umar Faruk (Zamfara State), Minister of humanitarion affair