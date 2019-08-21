Nigeria: As Ngige Retains Ministerial Position, Buhari Removes 'Power' From Fashola

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
21 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

The former governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chris Ngige is still retaining his ministerial position. He is the minister of Labour and Employment. Meanwhile, ex-governor of Lagos state, Babatunde Fashola who was the minister of power, works and housing has on Wednesday stripped off 'Power' from his portfolio and handed it over to Sale Mamman.

Recall that Nigeria Labour Congress, NCL, had asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to give Ngige the minister of Labour and Employment, noting that he has no knowledge of the position.

Ngige who is a medical doctor, was once a governor of Anambra state.

Details later:

