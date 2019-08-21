Zimbabwe: Ailing Sect Leader Faces Church Wrath for Seeking Treatment in Hospital

Photo: Pixabay
Doctor's stethoscope.
21 August 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Mugodhi Apostolic Faith Church has filed an urgent chamber application with the High Court seeking to bar their leader, Bishop Tadewu Mugodhi to appoint his son, Washington as the vice bishop of the church saying the appointment is unlawful.

In an urgent chamber application filed by the sect's vice bishop, Tonny Sigauke, Tadewu is accused of visiting a hospital for treatment in February this year and not confessing before the church leaders so that he can be forgiven and accepted back into the church.

According to the church, Tadewu is suffering from a terminal sickness which is making him to make decisions which are contrary to the provisions of the church's constitution.

The church is seeking court's immediate intervention saying if not stopped, the appointment will cause serious problems for their sect.

This is an urgent application for an interim interdict in terms of the rules of this court prohibiting the first respondent (Tadewu) to perform his functions as the church's bishop because he is now incapacitated by a terminal illness as it is against the constitution of the church.

"Sometime in February this year, Tadewu fell ill and was diagnosed with a terminal illness and is currently undergoing treatment. He is now unable to perform his normal duties as the bishop and has been making fatal decisions which are affecting the church negatively.

"On August 2019, Tadewu called a meeting where he made a pronouncement that his son is now holding the office of a vice bishop.

"The first respondent was appointed the church's bishop in terms of the constitution but has fallen ill and is unable to perform his duties," the church said in its application.

According to the application, no member of the sect is allowed to seek treatment at hospitals except for burns and broken parts of the body.

If one goes to hospital, he/she should be allowed to finish treatment then confess before leaders who would cleanse them.

According to the application, the congregants now have confusion, fear and anxiety.

The church is having conference which is running from this Monday until the 29th of August.

It wrote in the application that it is at such conferences where bishops, pastors and other church leaders' appointments are confirmed.

The church leader, Bishop Tadewu Mugodhi, his son Washington were cited as respondents.

Other respondents are Innocent and Enock Mugodhi.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Religion
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.