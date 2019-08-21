Kenya: DSTV Revises Prices As Streaming Services Continue to Grip the Market

Nairobi — Digital Satellite Television (DStv) is set to revise its monthly subscription downwards, a move seen to counter competition especially from streaming service providers.

Under the latest fees, the Premium package will now pay Sh7500, from Sh7900, with a total of 127 world TV channels. Compact plus subscribers will be charged Sh4500 down from Sh5200.

The other category of customers using Compact, Family and Access will pay Sh2500,1200 and Sh900 respectively starting next month.

This includes 104 channels for Compact users,86 for the Family while the last group of customers, using Access will have 69 channels.

The South African company last revised its prices in 2017.

The price revision comes at a time when its mother company, MultiChoice, is complaining to South Africa's communication's watchdog, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, about the competition it faces from 'unregulated' streaming services such as Netflix and their impact on its revenue.