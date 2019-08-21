Kenya: DSTV Revises Prices As Streaming Services Continue to Grip the Market

21 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Digital Satellite Television (DStv) is set to revise its monthly subscription downwards, a move seen to counter competition especially from streaming service providers.

Under the latest fees, the Premium package will now pay Sh7500, from Sh7900, with a total of 127 world TV channels. Compact plus subscribers will be charged Sh4500 down from Sh5200.

The other category of customers using Compact, Family and Access will pay Sh2500,1200 and Sh900 respectively starting next month.

This includes 104 channels for Compact users,86 for the Family while the last group of customers, using Access will have 69 channels.

The South African company last revised its prices in 2017.

The price revision comes at a time when its mother company, MultiChoice, is complaining to South Africa's communication's watchdog, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, about the competition it faces from 'unregulated' streaming services such as Netflix and their impact on its revenue.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Business
Company
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.