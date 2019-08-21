Namibia: Tun Tackles Corruption Head-On

THE Teachers Union of Namibia has revealed that they will open a trust aimed at combating corruption

Speaking at a press briefing, the union's secretary general, Mahongora Kavihuha, said the trust will be for private prosecutions to ensure that 'the rich and powerful' are held to account.

"TUN and other concerned institutions want to ensure that where the prosecutor general refuses to prosecute the rich and powerful, as has become the habit, private citizens in their own right can institute such proceedings," he stressed.

Kavihuha noted that the need for the trust came about because the 'looting' continues unabated, and Namibia is bleeding herself to death with those in power not in the least interested in solving it.

He added that although former basic education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa was held to account on having corruptly used her former office as governor of the Hardap region, her case is not the only one concerning corrupt practices which need to be brought forward.

"We are aware of serious allegations of corruption in the resettlement farms' process, and the government indirectly admitted this when it refused to release the complete list of all resettled farmers since independence," Kavihuha stated.

According to him, the trust will be funded through donations from private individuals, organisations and businesses, both local and international, who will be allowed to make donations anonymously.

In any matter involving the 'rich and mighty', TUN will insist that judges from other countries be appointed to ensure that justice is served.

Kavihuha stressed that the intention of the trust is to operationalise section 8 (1) of the Criminal Procedures Act, No 51 of 1977.

This act states that "Anybody upon which [...] the right to prosecute, in respect of any offence as expressly conferred by law, may institute and conduct a prosecution in respect of such offence in any court competent to try that offence."