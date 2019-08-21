Gambia: Time for Law Order and Prosecution and Time for Mediation, Reconciliation and Stability

21 August 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The state could be an instrument of coercion or an instrument of protection. A state which aims to prevent civil disobedience and promote peace and stability would serve as an instrument of stability rather than an instrument of coercion. During the civil disobedience many things could be observed from the pictures taken by many media outlets and private individuals. Destruction and loss of property could be detected. Pictures of excessive force being used were also detected.

Those engaged in law enforcement may be interested in detecting crime while those interested in human rights violation would be interested in brutality. The state however should be interested in both with the primary preoccupation of preventing recurrence after diffusing the tension. A state should be more interested in diffusing tension when it is gripped by a state of civil disobedience which often gives cover for attack on property. Foroyaa will continue to monitor the aftermath of the civil disobedience of recent times.

Previous articleIn response to the press statement of the Secretary General of PDOIS Foroyaa picked the following from facebook which aims to introduce divergent views.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.