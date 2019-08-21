Somalia: Kismayo Airport Flight Operations Suspended for Election Reason

21 August 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The authorities at Jubbaland regional state of Somalia have announced new security measures to beef up security ahead of the Presidential election.

The decision was reached following the meeting of the state assembly security committee.

A statement from the Ministry of Interior on Tuesday declared the shutdown of the main airport, the port, and roads entering the southern port city.

Movement air, land and sea transport will be restricted from 20th till 23rd in August in and around Kismayo the statement confirmed.

The Ministry further said the move is meant to ensure the peaceful polls slated on Thursday 23rd August.

Authorities called upon members of the public to cooperate with Jubbaland regional police and AMISOM police unit whose responsible for maintaining law and order during the democratic exercise.

Presidential candidates including incumbent Ahmed Mohamed Islam address the new parliament on Tuesday.

They promised security, economic development and strong relations with the federal government.

Federal government urged the state officials to follow the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and reconciliation guidelines on elections or risk the outcome not recognized.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Governance
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.