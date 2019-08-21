Somalia: Kismayo Airport Flight Operations Suspended for Election Reason

The authorities at Jubbaland regional state of Somalia have announced new security measures to beef up security ahead of the Presidential election.

The decision was reached following the meeting of the state assembly security committee.

A statement from the Ministry of Interior on Tuesday declared the shutdown of the main airport, the port, and roads entering the southern port city.

Movement air, land and sea transport will be restricted from 20th till 23rd in August in and around Kismayo the statement confirmed.

The Ministry further said the move is meant to ensure the peaceful polls slated on Thursday 23rd August.

Authorities called upon members of the public to cooperate with Jubbaland regional police and AMISOM police unit whose responsible for maintaining law and order during the democratic exercise.

Presidential candidates including incumbent Ahmed Mohamed Islam address the new parliament on Tuesday.

They promised security, economic development and strong relations with the federal government.

Federal government urged the state officials to follow the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and reconciliation guidelines on elections or risk the outcome not recognized.