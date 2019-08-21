Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Somali Military Base in Qoryoley

21 August 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Heavily armed militants with Al-Shabaab have launched an overnight attack against Somali military base in Lower Shabelle region, local residents said.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle over the phone, Ali Mohamed Aden, the police commander in the town confirmed that at least one civilian was killed and a soldier wounded in the raid.

Aden said the government troops killed four Al-Shabab fighters during the gunfight, adding that the attack was repulsed successfully.

Qoryoley, which is an agricultural rich district located 120Km southwest of Mogadishu, the Somali capital was recaptured by Somali and AU troops just 5 years ago following offensive.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.