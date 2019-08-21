Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Somali Military Base in Qoryoley

Heavily armed militants with Al-Shabaab have launched an overnight attack against Somali military base in Lower Shabelle region, local residents said.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle over the phone, Ali Mohamed Aden, the police commander in the town confirmed that at least one civilian was killed and a soldier wounded in the raid.

Aden said the government troops killed four Al-Shabab fighters during the gunfight, adding that the attack was repulsed successfully.

Qoryoley, which is an agricultural rich district located 120Km southwest of Mogadishu, the Somali capital was recaptured by Somali and AU troops just 5 years ago following offensive.