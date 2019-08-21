Cameroon: Pedagogic Trade Fair Underway

The forum for exchanges among all the actors of education will run from August 18 to 25.

The group of teachers for reflection on pedagogy and didactics, GERPED is currently organizing a trade fair on pedagogy at the Parc des princes in Douala. The trade fair which will run up to august 25, serves as a forum for exchanges among actors of the education sector so as to take schools nearer to the population and make it more efficient. Presiding over the opening ceremony on Monday august 18 at the Parc des Princes in Douala, the divisional delegate for secondary education called on teachers to continue upgrading their knowledge so as to be able to meet up with the challenges of pedagogy within the context of new information technologies. The view was corroborated by the patroness of the event, Dr Evelyne Mpoudi Ngolle who called on the teachers to adopt a competence approach towards the professionalization of education. Other orators during the event included the director of the Douala linguistic centre, Nama Helen Boken who said their mission was to promote bilingualism in Cameroon and offered a 50 per cent discount for teachers who want to learn English in any of their centres. According to the president of the organsing committee, Djigue Pierre Sonore, the event will comprise exhibitions on stands by schools and university institutions with guardian counselors to orientate students on study opportunities, sale of didactic material to enable parents prepare for school resumption, conferences which will are open to the public, exchanges amongst teachers and other actors of education, theatre performances. There will also be gastronomy and artistic performances. Over 10.000 visitors are expected at the trade fair which aims to bring together legal training structures, orientate students on carrier choices, exchanges among teachers to facilitate the integration new recruits, prepare school resumption and inculcate in students a spirit of creativity, innovation and upgrade their knowhow among other things.