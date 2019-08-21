Cameroon: International Humanitarian Day - ICRC Counts Achievements

21 August 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Some of them were presented to the press on Monday in Douala.

Celebrated every 19 August, World Humanitarian Day is directed towards honouring humanitarian efforts worldwide and propagating the idea of supporting people in crisis. Against this backdrop, some journalists in Douala have been briefed on the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC. During the meeting officials explained that they were out to care for those suffering as a result of conflict. As a result of the ongoing crisis in the North West and South West regions, ICRC has established its offices in Buea and Bamenda. According to the communication officer for Cameroon, Merilyne Nchare Ojong, they have staff on the ground evaluating the humanitarian situation. She said they want to get firsthand information so as to know how to target their activities. So far, she went on, ICRC has offered foodstuff worth millions of FCFA to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mutengene and Ekona in the South West Region. She said they have also trained journalists in both regions on how to report on the humanitarian situation of the crisis. She alsodisclosed that they have visited detainees in Buea and Bamenda toensure that they are not being molested. For Alex Lock Mbah, staff of the communication unit of ICRC, they have also launched a programme to reinstate detainees in the society. He said ex detainees are often being stigmatised consequently, the programme will go a long way to ensure that the population accept ex detainees as normal human beings. To him the detainees will get reinstated with their families and the world at large with no problems. He also added that, they have also assisted families to find lost members who went missing while escaping from violence.

