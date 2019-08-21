South Africa: Water and Sanitation Commences Rehabilitation of the Marico Bosveld Dam

21 August 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) will commence with the rehabilitation of the Bosveld Dam as part of the Department's Dam Safety Rehabilitation Programme (DSRP) in a bid to repair water infrastructure and create job opportunities for residents of North West.

The rehabilitation programme will start in September this year and is expected to be finished in February 2020. About 21 unemployed people will be recruited in Groot Marico(**)for the duration of the project. They will be equipped with skills such as carpentry, steel fixing, machine operation, concrete mixing and first aid.

According to DWS' Civil Engineer, Mr Bradley Africa, the project comprises of two main works, namely installation of sub-surface drain and reinstatement of the main embankment.

Marico Bosveld Dam, also known locally as Riekerts Dam, is located on the Groot Marico River approximately 15km from the town of Groot Marico in the North West Province and it consists of a 1391m long earthfill embankment dam with a maximum height of 27m.

Moreover, the dam has been classified as a Category III dam with a high hazard potential and medium size according to the national Dam Safety Legislation. The water from the dam is used for irrigation purposes by means of a canal.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation

