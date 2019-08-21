South Africa: Woman Goes Missing On Her Way to Fetch Mom At Cape Town Airport

21 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A woman who left a hotel in Cape Town on Monday to fetch her mother at the airport has been reported missing after she vanished without a trace.

According to non-governmental organisation Pink Ladies, Djamena Manjenje, 27, who was staying at the Double Tree Hotel in Salt River, Cape Town, left to fetch her mother at the airport at 14:23 on Monday but never arrived.

Manjenje is originally from Angola and is described as "light in colour". She was wearing blue jeans and a black top at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone knows anything about Manjenje's whereabouts has been urged to contact Constable Khoza at the Woodstock police station on 021 442 3117.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.