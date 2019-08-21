South Africa: WP Name Side for Crucial Cheetahs Clash

Cape Town — Junior Springbok centre Rikus Pretorius will make his Western Province debut in the final league round Currie Cup encounter against the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 17:15.

The 20-year-old will start at inside centre in a team that also sees Springboks Dillyn Leyds, Damian Willemse, Wilco Louw and Scarra Ntubeni come into the starting line-up.

Leyds is at fullback, with SP Marais shifting to the left wing, while Pretorius will link up with Ruhan Nel in midfield.

Willemse starts at flyhalf after coming off the replacements bench on his return from injury last week, with Jean-Luc du Plessis providing cover among the replacements.

The only changes to the forward pack come in the front row, where Louw and Ntubeni take their places alongside Corne Fourie.

Hooker Chad Solomon is set to earn his 50th Western Province cap from the replacements bench, with loose forward Juarno Augustus also in the match 23 on his return from injury.

Western Province head coach John Dobson said that his team is ready to give everything in Bloemfontein as they look to secure a place in the Currie Cup playoffs.

"We know that we need to produce a clinical performance on Saturday and it is a challenge that every single player has embraced this week.

"We are very excited about what this combination can do, with some talented players coming in this week and our focus is on making the most of that by being as accurate as possible," he said.

Teams:

Free State Cheetahs

TBA

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 SP Marais, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 JD Schickerling, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Nama Xaba, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Seabelo Senatla

Source: Sport24