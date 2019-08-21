South Africa: Body of Baby Boy Found in Waste Bin in Worcester

21 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

The body of a baby boy was found on Tuesday at around 18:00 in the central business area of Worcester in the Western Cape.

According to police, the baby was found inside a round cement waste bin next to Nelson Mandela Plain.

A person who collects used tin cans for recycling discovered the body. He asked someone else to report it to the police station while he remained at the scene until the police arrived.

The baby boy was naked and was not newborn.

A small light blue gown was also found in the bin next to the baby.

Police said it was difficult to determine the age of the baby; however, emergency medical personnel on the scene estimated the baby was between four weeks and four months old.

An inquest docket was registered.

Anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation has been requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Willemse, at the Worcester detective branch on 023 348 6100.

Source: News24

