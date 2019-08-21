South Africa: Water and Sanitation Hosts Japanese Embassy On Possible Collaborations, 21 Aug

21 August 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation in KwaZulu-Natal (DWS KZN) will host officials from Japanese Embassy in South Africa on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 at the Provincial Office in Durban.

The objective of the meeting between the Department and officials from the Embassy is to discuss possible collaborations with regards to water related projects in the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Head, Mr Ashley Starkey will lead the Department's delegation while the delegation from the Embassy will be led by Ms Sumie Arima. On the agenda will be issues of common interest such as the use of new technologies and innovations; the work in the area of desalination; and possible public and private sector partnerships including funding on aspects of work that may have a commercial viability.

The meeting will conclude with site visits to the Wastewater Re-use Plant in Ballito, which is part of the Ilembe District Municipality and Siza Sembcorp; and another site visit at Hitachi desalination plant within EThekwini Metro which uses the system that is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation

