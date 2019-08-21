South Africa: Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Hosts Female Entrepreneur Awards, 29 Aug

21 August 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

In partnership with Total South Africa, the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries will host the 20th annual Female Entrepreneur Awards (DAFF FEA) on 29 August 2019 in Cape Town.

The awards continue to honour women entrepreneurs in the sector through this programme which recognises the efforts and contribution of women, young females and women living with disabilities for their contribution towards food security, poverty alleviation, job creation and economic growth in the sector. This year's awards ceremony will reflect on the 20-year journey of the programme--highlighting its success, impact and challenges.

In the 20 years since inception of the programme, most of the women have shown improvement in accessing markets as they expand contracts with retailers such as Pick 'n Pay, Woolworths, Shoprite, pharmacies; with others exporting their produce to improve their turnover and create employment. These exports include: Moringa to Swaziland, Botswana, Mozambique and Argentina; bananas and snakes to China; citrus to the Middle East, Europe and the United Kingdom. Others send their produce to many other international markets such as the United States and the Far East.

Through the programme, there has been a visible increase in employment creation of both seasonal and permanent workers on the entrepreneur's farms. Their enterprises are prime examples of the strength of mentoring workers by exposing them to training; which helps them to venture into their own businesses.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner in the following categories: Best Female Worker, Best Subsistence Producer, Top Entrepreneur: Smallholder, Top Entrepreneur: Processing, Top Entrepreneur: Commercial, Top Entrepreneur: Export Markets and two Ministerial Awards for young female entrepreneurs living with disabilities in the sector.

This year's theme is: "Celebrating two decades of women's victory in agriculture, forestry and fisheries".

Issued by: Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Agribusiness
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
South Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.