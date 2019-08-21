South Africa: Another SARS Executive On Precautionary Suspension

21 August 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has announced that it has placed Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of a disciplinary process in respect of serious allegations of misconduct.

Makhekhe-Mokhuane's precautionary suspension takes effect immediately, the revenue service said in a statement on Wednesday.

This brings the number of executives currently on precautionary suspension to five.

The other executives are Hlengani Mathebula, Chief Officer: Governance, International Relations, Strategy and Communications; Teboho Mokoena, Chief Officer: Human Capital & Development; Luther Lebelo, Group Executive: Employee Relations; Refiloe Mokoena, Chief Officer: Legal Counsel and Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane, Chief Officer: Digital: Information and Technology Services.

The suspension is part of an ongoing comprehensive review of SARS' leadership by the Commissioner Edward Kieswetter in terms of good governance and also in response to the report on the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by SARS, the 'Nugent Report'.

President Ramaphosa appointed the Commission on 23 May 2018 following his announcement in the 2018 State of the Nation Address that he would take steps to stabilise SARS, restore the credibility of the institution and strengthen its capacity to meet revenue targets.

The Commission was chaired by retired Justice Robert Nugent, with assistance from Michael Katz, Mabongi Masilo and Vuyo Kahla.

"It must be reiterated that these suspensions are precautionary in nature and as such do not amount to findings of any wrong doing on the part of the executives concerned.

"A determination in this regard will only be made on the finalisation of the process," said SARS.

SARS further requested that the privacy of the individuals concerned and the confidentiality of the employer-employee relationship be respected, adding that it will not comment further on the matter until it is concluded.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.