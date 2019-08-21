South Africa: Another SARS Executive On Precautionary Suspension

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has announced that it has placed Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of a disciplinary process in respect of serious allegations of misconduct.

Makhekhe-Mokhuane's precautionary suspension takes effect immediately, the revenue service said in a statement on Wednesday.

This brings the number of executives currently on precautionary suspension to five.

The other executives are Hlengani Mathebula, Chief Officer: Governance, International Relations, Strategy and Communications; Teboho Mokoena, Chief Officer: Human Capital & Development; Luther Lebelo, Group Executive: Employee Relations; Refiloe Mokoena, Chief Officer: Legal Counsel and Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane, Chief Officer: Digital: Information and Technology Services.

The suspension is part of an ongoing comprehensive review of SARS' leadership by the Commissioner Edward Kieswetter in terms of good governance and also in response to the report on the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by SARS, the 'Nugent Report'.

President Ramaphosa appointed the Commission on 23 May 2018 following his announcement in the 2018 State of the Nation Address that he would take steps to stabilise SARS, restore the credibility of the institution and strengthen its capacity to meet revenue targets.

The Commission was chaired by retired Justice Robert Nugent, with assistance from Michael Katz, Mabongi Masilo and Vuyo Kahla.

"It must be reiterated that these suspensions are precautionary in nature and as such do not amount to findings of any wrong doing on the part of the executives concerned.

"A determination in this regard will only be made on the finalisation of the process," said SARS.

SARS further requested that the privacy of the individuals concerned and the confidentiality of the employer-employee relationship be respected, adding that it will not comment further on the matter until it is concluded.