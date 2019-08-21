South Africa: MEC Ravi Pillay On Commemorates Women's Month With Community Members in Dukuduku, KwaZulu-Natal

press release

A poverty-stricken household that survives on an elderly woman's meagre pension, a group of elderly women and a youth co-operative received an early Christmas from KZN Finance MEC Ravi Pillay today. MEC Pillay brought gifts, donations, business advice and support during his visit to Dukuduku where he celebrated Women's Month with community members. The MEC's visit to the area was prompted by high levels of unemployment and poverty identified in that area and is in line with the government's commitment to improve lives.

MEC Pillay also used the opportunity to encourage a culture of entrepreneurship among the youth in the area. To achieve this, he donated five sewing machines and an overlocker to the Janitor Co-operative - an enterprise run by young people. "This donation is a necessary intervention to assist these young people who create employment opportunities for themselves and whose initiative helps uplift the local economy," the MEC said.

Pillay added: "One of the key things we identified in this province is to work hard to encourage economic development, create jobs, preach entrepreneurship and further create a conducive environment for investment". Chairperson of Janitor Co-operative, Mhlonipheni Mfeka, said the cooperative's vision is to create jobs for the youth and to become a household name in KwaZulu-Natal in the area of upholstery, sewing and carpentry. "We are grateful to MEC Pillay for his assistance and his commitment to continue to guide us on how we need to develop our business," concluded Mfeka

The MEC then visited an impoverished family of six at Khula village. The family relies on the pension of Gogo Janet Ndlovu for survival. During his visit, Pillay donated groceries and electronic appliances to the family. Pillay also showered elderly women at Khula Nomathiya Community Hall with winter blankets and walking sticks.

Addressing the community, Pillay said one of the challenges identified by government in the Mkhanyakude area is water scarcity adding that the provincial government is assisting the district municipality to address this problem.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Treasury