Ethiopia Eager to Explore New Areas of Cooperation, Ambassador Says

21 August 2019
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Ethiopia wants to revamp its relations with Seychelles in trade and tourism, and explore other new avenues of cooperation, said the newly accredited ambassador.

Meles Alem Tika, the Ethiopian ambassador to Seychelles, presented his credentials to President Danny Faure at State House on Tuesday.

Discussions between Tika and the head of state of Seychelles focused on existing areas such as air connectivity, tourism and trade, and potential new areas of cooperation such as cargo shipping lines to facilitate investment and transportation by sea.

During the meeting, Faure expressed his wish that the bilateral ties established between Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and Ethiopia since April 1982 remain focused on elevating engagements to new heights.

"Your accreditation today is a testimony to the high level of commitment our countries attach to our engagement. In reiterating our sincere congratulations and in wishing you great success in your new tenure, rest assured, Seychelles is committed to further cementing the good friendship between our nations," he said.

The Ethiopian ambassador told reporters that both countries have their own comparative advantages.

"What Seychelles has we do not have like the maritime brief. Ethiopia is one of the oldest countries of the world. It has thousands of years of history. The historical attractions are so immense if we bring those two comparative advantages into one they can really change the lives of our people," he said.

Tika added that no matter what kind of strong relations that two countries may enjoy if the relationship benefits don't trickle down to the people the relations won't live on.

Ambassador Tika will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Ethiopia
East Africa
Governance
Seychelles
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.