Ethiopia Eager to Explore New Areas of Cooperation, Ambassador Says

Ethiopia wants to revamp its relations with Seychelles in trade and tourism, and explore other new avenues of cooperation, said the newly accredited ambassador.

Meles Alem Tika, the Ethiopian ambassador to Seychelles, presented his credentials to President Danny Faure at State House on Tuesday.

Discussions between Tika and the head of state of Seychelles focused on existing areas such as air connectivity, tourism and trade, and potential new areas of cooperation such as cargo shipping lines to facilitate investment and transportation by sea.

During the meeting, Faure expressed his wish that the bilateral ties established between Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and Ethiopia since April 1982 remain focused on elevating engagements to new heights.

"Your accreditation today is a testimony to the high level of commitment our countries attach to our engagement. In reiterating our sincere congratulations and in wishing you great success in your new tenure, rest assured, Seychelles is committed to further cementing the good friendship between our nations," he said.

The Ethiopian ambassador told reporters that both countries have their own comparative advantages.

"What Seychelles has we do not have like the maritime brief. Ethiopia is one of the oldest countries of the world. It has thousands of years of history. The historical attractions are so immense if we bring those two comparative advantages into one they can really change the lives of our people," he said.

Tika added that no matter what kind of strong relations that two countries may enjoy if the relationship benefits don't trickle down to the people the relations won't live on.

Ambassador Tika will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.