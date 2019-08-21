Malawi: Mutharika Directs Police, Army to Stop 'Treasonous' Demos - Declares 'War' On Hrdc, MCP and Utm Over Malawi Airport Shutdown

President Peter Mutharika has said that he will take all necessary measures to defend and protect the country's borders from those want to disrupt ports of entry with anti-Jane Ansah protests planned for August 26 to 30.

President Mutharika inspects a guard of honour mounted by the marine force of the MDF MDF ships launched on Lake Malawi

HRDC have said the protesters will occupy the country's airports and border posts if Ansah does not resign as Malawi Electoral Commisison (MEC) chairperson.

The airports and border demonstrations are supported by opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party.

HRDC is accusing Ansah of mismanaging the May 21 presidential election results, in which President Mutharika was declared winner.

But speaking on Wednesday in the lakeshore district of Mangochi when he commissioned the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) ships at Malindi, a visibly livid Mutharika said he has since directed the police and the army to stop "these demonstrations".

Mutharika said the demonstrations organised by HRDC with support from MCP and UTM are not about elections but rather they are about usurping power from him.

He said MCP and UTM are using HRDC to achieve their goal of taking power violently.

President Mutharika went on to say that the demonstrations at the borders are a clear 'declaration of war' on Malawi by HRDC and opposition parties, hence they will be met with "all the necessary force".

Said Mutharika:"I am directing the Police and MDF to stop these demonstrations. Should HRDC, MCP and UTM go ahead with the demonstrations, let them not say that they were not warned."

Mutharika said as Malawi Head of State, he has a duty to defend the Constitution, ensure the safety of all Malawians, protect the borders and stop what he called thuggery.

"Without the borders, there is no Malawi," said Mutharika, a former law professor before joining politics.

"These people [HRDC, MCP & UTM] are waging war on our country and it's treasonous.

"I have no choice but to take necessary measures to protect the borders with all the necessary force," said Mutharika.

Mutharika added that HRDC and the opposition have so far, failed to conduct peaceful demonstrations as they have turned violent with vandalism and looting.

He said HRDC and the opposition political leaders are undermining the law and they have become "a law unto themselves" and warned that if Malawians are not careful "one day, evil will rule this country."