Tanzania: Acacia Halts North Mara Gold Processing Over Leak

21 August 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Beatrice Materu, the East African

Acacia mining has ceased operations in its North Mara gold mine in Tanzania following a prohibition notice to stop using its tailings storage facility from the National Environment Management Council.

Despite receiving export permits from the Tanzania Mining Commission and the Ministry of Minerals last week, "All gold production at the processing plant at North Mara has been forced to cease since the NEMC Prohibition Notice came to effect," noted the troubled mining firm in a statement last week.

The notice on July 20 2019, said the mine had failed to contain and prevent seepage from its tailings storage facility and will not operate until the NEMC is satisfied with measures to contain it.

"Production at the plant will not resume until the Notice is lifted," Acacia said.

Raw mining at the North Mara Gold Mine is, however, unaffected for the time being with mined ore being stockpiled.

Meanwhile, Acacia has resumed the export of gold from North Mara

Related Stories

Acacia fined Sh5.6bn for leaking toxic water

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Business
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.