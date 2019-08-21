Tanzania: Swahilii International Expo to Take Place in Mid-October, Says Tanzania Tourists Board

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) has today said that at least 200 companies from 60 countries and 400 tourist agents are expected to participate in this year's Swahili International Tourism Expo (SITE).

TTB managing director Devota Mdachi said the huge number of participants expected to participate in the SITE is as a result of Tanzania embassies registering agents and media companies from countries they come from.

According to her the exhibition will take place on October 18 to 20 this year in Dar es Salaam.

She said so far TTB has received confirmation from 11 embassies from 23 countries.

"The Swedish ambassador has confirmed that Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Lativa, Estonia, Lithuania and Ukraine will participate in the Expo while Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Brunei have also confirmed," she said.

She named others as China, South Korea, Japan, Canada, South Africa, Oman, India, UK and Brazil.

She said the companies including agents and the media are expected to visit various tourist attractions sites including Serengeti, Ngorogoro,Ambonj, Magoroto Forests, Mt Kilimanjaro , Ruaha and Mikumi among others.

She noted that during the expo among other things they will also conduct seminars and also show some of Tanzania's traditional cuisines and clothes among others.