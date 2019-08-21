Tanzania: Swahilii International Expo to Take Place in Mid-October, Says Tanzania Tourists Board

21 August 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) has today said that at least 200 companies from 60 countries and 400 tourist agents are expected to participate in this year's Swahili International Tourism Expo (SITE).

TTB managing director Devota Mdachi said the huge number of participants expected to participate in the SITE is as a result of Tanzania embassies registering agents and media companies from countries they come from.

According to her the exhibition will take place on October 18 to 20 this year in Dar es Salaam.

She said so far TTB has received confirmation from 11 embassies from 23 countries.

"The Swedish ambassador has confirmed that Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Lativa, Estonia, Lithuania and Ukraine will participate in the Expo while Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Brunei have also confirmed," she said.

She named others as China, South Korea, Japan, Canada, South Africa, Oman, India, UK and Brazil.

Also Read

Big Brother Africa contestant Samantha accuses a Zanzibar hotel of racism

Kenya wins African vote to seek UN Security Council seat

Kenyan orders complete shutdown of bars over the weekend

She said the companies including agents and the media are expected to visit various tourist attractions sites including Serengeti, Ngorogoro,Ambonj, Magoroto Forests, Mt Kilimanjaro , Ruaha and Mikumi among others.

She noted that during the expo among other things they will also conduct seminars and also show some of Tanzania's traditional cuisines and clothes among others.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.