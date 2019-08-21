Rwanda, Uganda Sign MoU to Resolve Stand-Off

Rwanda and Uganda have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with both countries committing to resolving the ongoing stand-off that has worsened in the past few months.

The signing took place in Luanda during a Quadripartite Summit held on Wednesday.

The MoU, which was seen by The New Times, was witnessed by the host President João Lourenço, and Presidents Félix Tshisekedi of DR Congo, as well as his Congo Brazzaville counterpart Dennis Sassou Nguesso.

The agreement, among other things, calls for the two parties to refrain from engaging in actions that destabilize the other party (or actions perceived to) such as financing, training and infiltration of destabilizing forces.

The agreement also calls on both countries to protect and respect the rights and freedoms of nationals of the other party residing or transiting in their national territory.

Both countries are also expected to resume cross-border activities, including the movement of persons and goods.

Following a spate of arbitrary abductions of Rwandan citizens on Ugandan territory, Rwanda in March this year issued a travel advisory against citizens travelling to Uganda, citing that their safety was not guaranteed there.

The arrests have only continued while many have in recent months been deported after spending months in Ugandan jails, mostly ungazetted, where they have said they were tortured.

In the spirit of addressing the stand-off, Rwanda and Uganda are also expected to establish a commission for the implementation of the MoU. The committee will include a minister for internal administration and heads of intelligence.

“This Memorandum of Understanding is expected to take effect immediately upon signature,” reads part of the statement.

Angola in July this year committed to serving a mediatory role with the assistance of DR Congo in the fallout between Rwanda and Uganda after Kigali accused Kampala of backing and propping up groups hostile to Rwanda, including RNC and FLDR.

A similar summit was held on July 12 at the invitation of Angola’s President João Lourenço. The meeting was attended by President Paul Kagame, President Félix Tshisekedi of DR Congo and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.