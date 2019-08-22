Kenya: 'Lustful' Ray C Can't Get Enough of Uhuru

21 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

It appears Tanzanian singer Rehema Chalamila popularly known as Ray C infatuation with President Uhuru Kenyatta is not going anywhere anytime soon, if a picture she has shared on social media is anything to go by.

In the photo, the sassy songbird is captured wearing a revealing bodysuit with fishnet stocking while posing near a pool.

"Future Mrs Uhuru!jah love!," the photo is captioned.

Predictably, the post has attracted great interest from the online community.

"Jamani huyu ashindwe kwa jina la Yesu, Juzi ukitembelewa na malaika akakutia ufahamu, Leo," said reymsemo.

"Hivii ni wewe juzi ulieongea maneno ya kiroho hapaa mpka nikajua Umeokoka!!!?" asked wilkins_ms.

"Not our president... we love our first lady," commented roselynatema.

"Ray C all reckless. She's ready to risk it all," said ayuma.

"Uhuru wetu wa Kenya ama mgani?" asked stacy 254.

"Haki ringtone apoko anatusumbua atahitaji jiko. Si umchukue tu," suggested angel_johnson.

Ray C publicly declared her "undying love" for President Kenyatta last year while on a music tour in the country.

She claimed that Mr Kenyatta was the ideal husband for her and this has added to her love for Kenya.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Entertainment
Tanzania
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.