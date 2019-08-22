Kenya: 'Lustful' Ray C Can't Get Enough of Uhuru

It appears Tanzanian singer Rehema Chalamila popularly known as Ray C infatuation with President Uhuru Kenyatta is not going anywhere anytime soon, if a picture she has shared on social media is anything to go by.

In the photo, the sassy songbird is captured wearing a revealing bodysuit with fishnet stocking while posing near a pool.

"Future Mrs Uhuru!jah love!," the photo is captioned.

Predictably, the post has attracted great interest from the online community.

"Jamani huyu ashindwe kwa jina la Yesu, Juzi ukitembelewa na malaika akakutia ufahamu, Leo," said reymsemo.

"Hivii ni wewe juzi ulieongea maneno ya kiroho hapaa mpka nikajua Umeokoka!!!?" asked wilkins_ms.

"Not our president... we love our first lady," commented roselynatema.

"Ray C all reckless. She's ready to risk it all," said ayuma.

"Uhuru wetu wa Kenya ama mgani?" asked stacy 254.

"Haki ringtone apoko anatusumbua atahitaji jiko. Si umchukue tu," suggested angel_johnson.

Ray C publicly declared her "undying love" for President Kenyatta last year while on a music tour in the country.

She claimed that Mr Kenyatta was the ideal husband for her and this has added to her love for Kenya.