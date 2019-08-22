Nigeria: Everyone Wants to Trend Using My Name - Juliet Ibrahim

21 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rotimi Agbana and Tolulope Abereoje

Ghanaian broadcaster, Akuko Perming has incurred the wrath of pretty actress, Juliet Ibrahim for advising her to reconcile with her ex-husband, Kwadwo Safo Jnr., instead of waiting for the man of her dreams.

Recall that the actress's marriage crashed four years ago after she discovered her husband had impregnated another lady.

While reacting to the broadcaster's advise on social media, the actress noted that because she is in the limelight, everyone wants to exploit her to trend.

"Miss Akuko Perming, not until I was sent this senseless video of yours posted on TV Africa's page I never knew of your existence. It's obvious everyone wants to trend using my name! You all do anything for clout! Even ugly chickens feel they have a say in someone's personal life!

Dead TV station with dead ass TV presenters looking for clout off Juliet Ibrahim as usual. If you think you know better about marriages why aren't you married yet, zombie? You say I should go back to my ex-husband and stop waiting for Mr Right even after all I went through with him and how he's moved on with the lady he impregnated while we were married? Stupid clown, I am not a desperate woman who will lower her standards for anyone on this earth because I deserve better and I will never ever settle. Why don't you go to him and be a mistress to his new wife? Since it's obvious you have no self-value and self-worth. Until you have walked in someone's shoes don't open your stupid toilet hole to pour out stink shit! Clown, with your nasty brown teeth and cheap hair and eyelashes, don't you dare come at me ever again in your miserable life."

She added; "You chose the wrong day, wrong time and the wrong person to talk about on your dead ass stupid senseless show! And it's a shame on TV Africa for tolerating such utterances when their so-called presenters can't even do research before blabbing bullshit about people they talk about! If you want to discuss me and my former marriage on your station why not spend " 50 cedis " only to buy my book; read and understand what happened before I left my marriage and my ex-boyfriend? How hard is it to practice Professional journalism in Ghana? If anyone cares to speak or say anything about me henceforth go and buy A Toast To Life and after you are done the reading you have the freedom to talk or invite me for interviews", she noted.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.