Sudan's Sovereign Council Sworn in

Khartoum — The President and members of Sudan's Sovereign Council, the 11 man collective presidency, for the Interim Government was sworn in on Wednesday before the Chief Justice, Abbas Babiker.

Lt. Gen. Abdul Fatah Al- Burhan will now chair the Sovereign Council for the first 21 months of the 39 month-transitional period. A civilian member will chair the council for the remainder of the period, 18 months, until the general and presidential elections are held.

The five civilian members nominated by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) are Ms. Ayesha Mosa Al-Saeed, Dr. Al-Siddiq Tawir Kafi, Mohammed Al-Faki Sulaiman, Hassan Mohammed Sheikh Idris and Mohammed Al-Hassan Al-Ta'aishi (the latter has not attended the oath taking ceremony).

The Transitional Military Council reinstated four of its five members; Lt. Gen. Abdul Fatah Al Burhan, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, and Gen. Yasir Abdul Rahman Alatta besides the new comer Major general Ibrahim Jabir.

The Christian lady Ms. Rajaa Nichola Abdul Maseeh is the 11th member who was jointly approved by the two sides, as stipulated by the Constitutional Declaration ratified here on August 17.

The FFC selected members of the sovereign council

The criteria according to which the FFC selected the five civilian members include besides efficiency representation of the marginalized areas of South Kordufan, Darfur and eastern Sudan, woman and youth:-

Ms. Ayesha Mosa Al-Saeed, who was born in Al-Obied town of North Kordufan, is widow of Sudanese renowned poet late Mohammed Abdelhai. She studied at the University of Khartoum and the UK, Dr. Ayesha is specialized in English language teaching. She also is a writer, translator and civil rights activist. She is a descendant of the famous head of Kordufan Judiciary during the Mahdiya era, the late judge Mr. Arabi. Her late father was among the most distinguished leaders of the democratic unionist party. She is mother of two boys and two girls.

Dr. Al-Siddiq Tawir Kafi works as associate professor at the Faculty of Sciences and Technology of Al-Nilein University. He is also member in many international scientific and professional associations such as the Bio-Physical Society of Leiden University, Holland. He worked for some time at Al-Baha University in Saudi Arabia from 2012 to 2014. He presently acts as external examiner and postgraduate research supervisor at many Sudanese universities. Prof. Kafi has already published many researches and studies, and he contributes regular press articles for some international and local newspapers. He is an authority on Nuba Mountain questions and on issues related to vulnerable groups. Dr. Al-Siddiq is married and father of three girls.

Mohammed Al-Faki Sulaiman is a journalist. He was born in 1979 and graduated in political science at University of Khartoum in 2008. Upon graduation he joined Zain Telecommunications Co. and also worked as reporter for a number of newspapers before immigrating to Qatar to join Al-Arab newspaper as contracted journalist. He is also author of a number of novels and books. Mr. Sulaiman has been nominated by the Federal Alliance which is a splinter group of the democratic unionist party. Many observers picture Sulaiman as a victory model for journalism, in general, and representative of youth revolutionists, in particular.

Hassan Mohammed Sheikh Idris is a counsel, a 1972 law graduate of the University of Khartoum. Sheikh Idris was born in Kassala, eastern Sudan. He has occupied many senior positions such as legal adviser for the central Bank of Sudan. In 1981 he acted as legal counsel for the governor of Kassala. He also worked for some time as legal consultant at Sheikh Eisa Al-Khalifa law firm in Bahrain. In 1986 he was elected as parliament member for Kassala western constituency.

Mohammed Al-Hasan Al-Ta'aishi is a youth leader. Al-Taaishi is a Darfurian Sudanese who had once been elected as head of Khartoum University Student Union (KUSU). He is believed by many to be a charismatic and honest leader. He is also an eloquent orator.

Mrs. Rajaa Nichola, a Coptic Sudanese, who was mutually nominated by TMC and FFC to fill in the 11th seat in the Council. She was very much welcomed by journalists, civic activists and some international community observers as the right person at the right place. Rajaa obtained her LLB from Cairo University in 1980. She joined the Sudanese Ministry of Justice in 1982 and ascended the career ladder to be promoted to a counselor position in 2005. She has also acted as representative of the Ministry of Justice in the Non-Muslim Rights Committee.