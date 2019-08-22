Sudan: Members of Sovereignty Council Vow to Achieve Revolution Goals

21 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Members of the Sovereignty Council pledged to fulfill aspirations of Sudanese people, lead Sudan to safety and achieve objectives of declaration of freedom and change.

Ayesha Musa, member of the Council said in a press statement following the first meeting of the council at the presidential palace Wednesday that all members of the sovereign council will exert efforts to bring the revolution slogans into reality, affirming that the revolution mottoes would let be fainted.

She pledged achievement of democracy, holistic peace, sustainable and balanced development and peaceful co-existence across the country.

Ayesha said that she represents all Sudanese women and extended greetings of peace and love for all Sudanese peace and all martyrs.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.