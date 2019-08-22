Sudan: Members of Sovereignty Council Vow to Achieve Revolution Goals

Khartoum — Members of the Sovereignty Council pledged to fulfill aspirations of Sudanese people, lead Sudan to safety and achieve objectives of declaration of freedom and change.

Ayesha Musa, member of the Council said in a press statement following the first meeting of the council at the presidential palace Wednesday that all members of the sovereign council will exert efforts to bring the revolution slogans into reality, affirming that the revolution mottoes would let be fainted.

She pledged achievement of democracy, holistic peace, sustainable and balanced development and peaceful co-existence across the country.

Ayesha said that she represents all Sudanese women and extended greetings of peace and love for all Sudanese peace and all martyrs.