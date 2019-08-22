Sudan: Hamdok - Arrived Khartoum

Khartoum — Dr. Abdallah Hamdok arrived in Khartoum on Wenesday evening from Ethiopia and will take oath as the Prime Minister in Republican Palace at 09:00 p.m. in the same Wednesday.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by the leading figures of the Force for Freedom and Change (FFC), Siddiq Yousif and Omer Al-Degair and number of FFC members.

Hamdok stated to the press at Khartoum Airport that the coming period necessitates exerting more efforts by the people of Sudan and to unite the rank to build a strong state, pointing out that Sudan is bestowed with tremendous resources can make it a strong country and to lead Africa.

Dr. Hamdok has called for establishment of a democratic multi-party system which is agreed upon by all the Sudanese people, indicating that the political elites did not agree since Independence on the management of their differences through an inclusive national project.

He stressed the need to agree on a program on way to govern Sudan, but not who is to rule Sudan, calling on all parties to work with each other for achieving change in the situation in the country and heading forward to horizons of development and prosperity.

Dr. Hamdok expressed his pleasure to return to the homeland in response to the decision of the people.