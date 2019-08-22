Nigeria: Buhari Reappoints Three Presidential Aides

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Hajo Sani, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration; Hadi Uba, Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Kamal Abdurrahman Muhammad, Special Assistant to the President on Health and Personal Physician, all in the Office of the First Lady.

The reappointments were contained in a statement by Mr Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

The president had earlier reappointed many of his aides including his spokespersons.

A few, such as the former presidential liaison with the Senate, Ita Enang, were, however, redeployed.

Mr Enang is now a presidential adviser on Niger Delta while his old position is now being held by Babajide Omoworare, a former Osun senator.