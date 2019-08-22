Rwanda, DR Congo Agree on Joint Mechanism to Fight Ebola Outbreak

22 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

Rwanda and Congo on Wednesday discussed and agreed on joint mechanisms for prevention and control of Ebola virus.

This follows a visit by Théo Ngwabidje, Governor of the Southern Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Alphonse Munyantwali, Governor of the Western Province to Bukavu region in Congo on Wednesday.

The visit was part of efforts to strengthen cross border cooperation in regards to Ebola surveillance and continue ensuring free movement of people between both provinces.

According to a joint communique signed by both parties, Rwanda and Congo agreed to increase regular communication aimed at addressing issues of mutual interests.

This includes sharing lists of people who have been in contact with Ebola victims or suspected cases.

The two countries further committed to ensuring free movement of people and goods between the two provinces as well as ensuring that epidemic surveillance measures are implemented in order to prevent the spread of the Ebola Virus as specified by the joint technical teams.

On August 6th, the two countries through the respective ministries of health agreed to set up a joint roadmap for cross-border activities aimed at combating the Ebola virus disease (EVD) epidemic.

This was in response to the death of more than 1,600 people Ebola in DR Congo since the outbreak began in August 2018.

Among the aspects of the joint roadmap was establishing a cross-border consultation framework, common mechanisms for the prevention and case management of including surveillance, sharing information, vaccination and case management.

This would allow for the smooth movement of people and goods across the borders without raising their vulnerability.

Ebola was in July declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), calling on the international community to step up its support.

PHEIC is a formal declaration by the UN agency in charge of world health matters of an extraordinary event, which is determined to constitute a public health risk to other states through the international spread of disease.

Beyond the measures set up by the joint mechanism, Rwanda is in talks to acquire at least 100,000 doses of an Ebola vaccine for a mass vaccination campaign that targets traders around the country's border with DR Congo.

The World Health Organisation last week announced that they now have an Ebola vaccine that is more than 97 per cent effective and treatments that are more than 90 per cent effective if used early enough.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Congo-Kinshasa
Health
East Africa
Ebola
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.