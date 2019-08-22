Kenya: NTV to Air Bundesliga, Europa League Matches Live and Free

21 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Kenyan football fans have been offered a unique opportunity to watch a range of European matches live and free on NTV in the 2019/2020 league season.

This is after NTV acquired free-to-air rights to broadcast selected Bundesliga and Europa League matches this season, through a partnership with Pay-TV channel StarTimes.

The Bundesliga is German's top-flight league, and one of the most exciting and popular football leagues in the world.

It prides itself of the world's top players in the game, including Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, who has just completed a loan move to Bayern Munich from Barcelona, and Polish forward Robert Lewandowski.

FOOTBALL ACTION

The Europa League is Europe's second-tier football competition after the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Getafe, AS Roma, Lazio, Saint Ettiene and CSKA Moscow are among the teams set to feature in the competition this season.

This development comes barely a year after NTV broadcasted selected matches of the 2018 Fifa World Cup live and free from Russia.

