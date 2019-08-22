Kenya: Man Kills Brother After Quarrel Over Who Should Prepare Meal

21 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Derick Luvega

Police in Vihiga County are holding a 45-year-old man reported to have killed his brother on Tuesday by hitting him on the head using a blunt object following a scuffle over who between them should prepare their meal.

The incident happened in Mang'únyuli village in Sabatia where the two brothers live.

Izava location chief Alex Ukiru who confirmed the incident said the suspect, Patrick Simwa, was angered after his younger brother, Evans Alumasa, 30, asked him to cook the food he had brought home. He hit the deceased on the head killing him on the spot, Mr Ukiru said.

"The suspect was angered when his brother asked him to cook food. He told his younger brother off saying he was not his wife. Alumasa slapped him prompting the suspect to retaliate by hitting him on the head using a blunt object," said Mr Ukiru.

POLICE STATION

Mr Simwa is being held at Kilingili police station as police launch investigations into the incident that has shocked the sleepy village, located a few kilometers from Mbale town.

Mr Ukiri said the suspect is a lazy bone who spent the whole day at home as the deceased fended for him. They live in the same house.

He noted that the two are not married and do not have children.

"The land where they are living was bought by their father and they live in the same house. Simwa does not do any work and depends on his younger brother to fend for him," he said.

The body of the deceased was taken to Vihiga County referral hospital mortuary in Mbale.

